Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Ghost Town? A ‘Not Haunted' House Hits the Market in Boston Area

An illustration of a gothic house
Getty Images illustration

A Massachusetts woman noticed something strange about the "For Sale" sign outside a home in her neighborhood.

On top of the sign with the name of the broker and their contact information was a sign with the words "Not Haunted" in big red letters.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This just went up around the corner and I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS," Margot Bloomstein wrote in a tweet this week that included an image of the sign, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

social media 45 mins ago

Quincy Students to Be Disciplined for ‘Extremely Disturbing' Social Media Post

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Help Very Much Wanted: Cape Cod Businesses Eager to Fill Jobs Ahead of Summer

The house is west of Boston but Bloomstein didn't want to say exactly where to respect the homeowner's privacy, she said. But she reached out to the real estate agency to learn more about the sign.

They knew nothing about it either.

Do you think you might be living with a ghost? Paranormal investigator and author Amy Bruni shares her top tips for confronting the spirit haunting your home.

The consensus is that the sign is a prank — maybe played by a ghost with a sense of humor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONreal estatehaunted houseghosts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us