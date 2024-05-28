Giant flip flop taken from surf shop in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Police in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, are looking for "Wilson" -- otherwise known as "Bigfoot's missing flip flop."

Corner's Surf Company said in a Facebook post that their giant Rainbow sandal was taken from their West Grand Avenue shop Sunday evening, and they want it back before they have to send our a Ford Explorer that has more important things to do.

The Old Orchard Police Department responded on Facebook, saying, "Well Folks. The time has come. The Ford Explorers are officially involved."

Police shared two pictures to their Facebook page, asking for the public's help identifying a woman in one of the photos.

The surf shop said Tuesday that Wilson is still missing, and they would love to have him back -- but that there are more important things in today's world.

Anyone with information on the woman, or the flip flop's whereabouts, is asked to call police at 207-934-4911, or reach out to them on their Facebook page.