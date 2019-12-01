Gigi, the oldest gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo, died on Saturday. According to a post on the zoo’s website, the 47-year-old gorilla was being monitored for health issues and her conditioned worsened. The decision was made to euthanize her “due to the poor prognosis and quality of life concerns.”

Gigi was a western lowland gorilla and was also one of the oldest gorillas in the country living at a zoo. She was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on July 13, 1972, and moved to Stone Zoo on March 10, 1980. Gigi gave birth to two male offspring. She moved to Franklin Park Zoo in 1989 when the Tropical Forest Pavilion opened and grew into grandmotherly role later in life.

From the statement on the website:

“The animal care and veterinary teams take extraordinary care of our geriatric animals to ensure that they enjoy a healthy and comfortable life as they age. We are deeply saddened to share the news of Gigi’s passing. She was part of the zoo family for nearly 40 years, and will be incredibly missed by the staff who has cared for her for so many years. Throughout Gigi’s illness, we have received a tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes from the public, which has meant so much to us,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “We hope that people will keep Gigi’s care team in their thoughts during this sad time. The staff is incredibly dedicated and attentive, and they doted on Gigi.”

You can read the full statement here.

The post Gigi the gorilla has died. appeared first on Caught In Dot.