Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Hosting Its 2nd ‘Magic of Lights' Drive-Thru Holiday Show in 2021

Nearly 1 million lights go into the show, according to the organizers

By Staff Reports

The "Magic of Lights" show at Gillette Stadium
Handout

This holiday season, Gillette Stadium will once again play host to the drive-thru light show that's delighted thousands of kids from across New England.

The "Magic of Lights" show will return to Foxboro from Nov. 19 to Christmas Eve. It's the second time the production will set up at Gillette, following a run in 2020, FunGuys Events said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New displays at the 2021 show will include "Prehistoric Christmas," "Big Foot Monster Trucks" and 50 feet of synchronized, tree-shaped lights, plus returning ones as well.

"Created with nearly one million sparkling lights, Magic of Lights is
a nostalgic and festive experience for guests of all ages that can’t be missed this holiday season," the company's statement said.

The show runs from 5-10 p.m. every day between Nov. 19 and Dec. 24. Tickets are $40 per vehicle, and they go on sale Thursday on the Magic of Lights website.

You may want to start your holiday shopping now, well before Halloween and Thanksgiving, as there could be shortages of toys and other goods. The TEN takes a look at the domino effect that's led to the potential problems.

