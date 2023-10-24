Boston

Gillette to move manufacturing out of iconic South Boston building

Manufacturing will be moved to the Andover facility in the next two to three years

By Anthony Vega

To keep business afloat, Procter & Gamble Co. plans on moving its Gillette manufacturing operations out of its iconic Boston building.

While its global headquarters and innovative center will remain in South Boston, P&G said in a release on Tuesday that its 150-acre Andover facility will expand as a 21st century manufacturing center.

The transition will take place in phases with the first employees starting to move locations in the next two to three years, according to P&G. Those who work in South Boston will be offered positions in Andover.

"This is a critical moment for our business to ensure that we have the right infrastructure and capabilities to win for the next century," Gary Coombe, CEO of P&G grooming, said on Tuesday.

In Andover, the manufacturing hub will create grooming products, like blades and razors. Packaging operations and direct-to-consumer operations will also be handled at this center.

P&G said it will create its global headquarters and technical innovation center on or near Gillette's current campus. It will be "more modern, dynamic and collaborative." About 750 employees will work there.

"I'm confident that we've reached the right conclusion and I'm glad that we will continue to have a meaningful presence in both communities — including Boston," said Coombe, adding that this will "leave a lasting legacy for everyone."

Coombe said this move will reimagine Gillette's 31-acre waterfront campus by "unlocking new possibilities for the future."

