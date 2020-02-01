Local
Gilmore Named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

He is the first cornerback to receive the honor since Green Bay's Charles Woodson in 2009

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New England's Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Considered one of the game's best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eight pro season his best with a career-high six interceptions that tied for the NFL lead.

Gilmore was a key member of the league's stingiest defense in 2019; New England allowed 225 points in winning an 11th straight AFC East title.

Gilmore earned 21 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

