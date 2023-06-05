Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
missing person

Girl, 16, missing from Belmont since Friday, police say

Police believe Makalyn Thompson may be in the Greater Boston area, naming Watertown as one possibility for where she could be

By Asher Klein

A missing person sign from Makalyn Thompson
Belmont Police Department

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl from Belmont, Massachusetts, who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Belmont police reported on Monday that Makalyn Thompson was missing. The 5-foot-9, 110-lb. teenager was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts and carrying a white bag.

Police believe Thompson may be in the Greater Boston area, naming Watertown as one possibility for where she could be.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They didn't share more information about the circumstances around the disappearance.

This article tagged under:

missing personBelmont
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us