Girl, 2, Dies After Being Hit by SUV at Vermont Campground

Investigators found speed and impairment were not factors in the accident, according to the Vermont State Police

By Nathalie Sczublewski

NBC 5 News

A 2-year-old girl has died after being hit by an SUV at a campground in Enosburg, Vermont, on Sunday evening, state police said. 

The accident happened after 5 p.m., when a woman dropped a 7-year-old passenger from her vehicle, a Ford Explorer, on a dirt road near a campsite in Brookside Campground, according to police. 

When she began driving away, she hit the 2-year-old, who had just been on the side of the road but walked in front of the vehicle, police said. The driver couldn't have seen the toddler, given the girl's size and hood of the SUV. 

Police said people nearby performed CPR on the toddler almost immediately, and an ambulance from Enosburg took the 2-year-old to Northwestern Medical Center, where she later died. 

Investigators found that the SUV was going no more than 3 mph when the accident occurred and that the driver, a 48-year-old woman from Enosburg, was not impaired. She remained at the scene of the accident and wasn't given a ticket or citation, according to state police. 

