Girl, 7, Dies in Providence House Fire, 2-Year-Old Sister Critically Hurt

A 7-year-old girl died in a house fire in Providence, Rhode Island, Tuesday, while her 2-year-old sister was in the hospital in critical condition, police told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Firefighters pulled the girls from a home, and they were rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told the station. Other people in the home were able to escape safely.

Providence firefighters tweeted that at least 59 people on the force were helping to extinguish the flames.