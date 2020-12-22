Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Providence

Girl, 7, Dies in Providence House Fire, 2-Year-Old Sister Critically Hurt

a fire in providence, rhode island
WJAR-TV

A 7-year-old girl died in a house fire in Providence, Rhode Island, Tuesday, while her 2-year-old sister was in the hospital in critical condition, police told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Firefighters pulled the girls from a home, and they were rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told the station. Other people in the home were able to escape safely.

Providence firefighters tweeted that at least 59 people on the force were helping to extinguish the flames.

This article tagged under:

Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us