westport

Girl, 9, Dead in Pile-Up in Westport Hours After Another Serious Crash

Seven people were sent to the hospital in the second crash

By Josh Sullivan

A 9-year-old girl has died after a three-car crash in Westport, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning that sent a total of seven people to nearby hospitals, police said.

It was the second of two serious crashes in the town on the Rhode Island border within hours.

Around 2:15 a.m., Westport police received "several frantic 911 calls" about a crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Massachusetts Rotue 88 that involved several children, according to a statement from Westport police.

The crash resulted in seven people being brought to hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford and Providence. The 9-year-old girl died of her injuries.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation by Westport police, Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, police said.

Just hours earlier, Westport police said, officers had responded to a crash roughly 3 miles away.

A 2019 Nissan Altima did not slow down when approaching a bend in the road in the area of 159 Old Bedford Road, and hit a utility pole. The driver was brought to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and criminal charges are pending, police said.

