Massachusetts

Girl dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, said a child died from her injuries after being hit Monday on Newland Street

NBC10 Boston

A child was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The girl, whose age was not immediately shared, was hit on Newland Street, according to spokesperson Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department. An officer learned around 5 p.m. that she had been privately transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The child died from her injuries at the hospital, Walsh said.

Springfield police are investigating the crash alongside the Hampden County District Attorney's Office Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit.

"All parties involved have been accounted for," Walsh said on social media.

No further information was immediately available.

