Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Girl Missing From Roxbury for Nearly a Week, Police Say

Officers spoke to Nah-Tayleigh Brown on a phone when she was reported missing but she wouldn't come home or say where she was, Boston police said

By Asher Klein

Nah Tayleigh Brown
Boston Police Department

A girl from Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has been missing for nearly a week, police said Thursday, asking for the public's help in finding her.

Nah-Tayleigh Brown was reported missing from her home, in Roxbury's Dewey Terrace, on Saturday, and was last seen about 6 p.m. Friday, Boston police said.

Officers spoke to her on a phone when she was reported missing but she wouldn't come home or say where she was, police said. She often goes to Mattapan.

When she was last seen, Nah-Tayleigh, whose age wasn't given, was wearing a black shirt and pants with rainbow Crocs, according to police. Anyone with information about where she was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4275.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston Police DepartmentRoxburymissing personMattapan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us