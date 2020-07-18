Gloucester

Gloucester Closes Public Beach Parking Lots

Gloucester, Mass. has closed its beaches to out-of-town residents

By Nia Hamm

Good luck finding parking if you're from out of town and coming to Gloucester, Massachusetts this weekend.

In an effort to keep everyone safe as beach weather approaches, especially during a pandemic, the mayor has closed all public beach parking lots.

Why? For starters, residents have been complaining about the traffic, not to mention social distancing is even harder with so many people flocking to the beaches.

Another factor: high tide. It's happening early in the day both Saturday and Sunday, so more police will be out to enforce the rules.

Warning signs will be place up for visitors letting them know they'll be towed if they try to park anyways.

There's no word on whether or not these restrictions will continue into subsequent weekends.

