Weekend of events in Gloucester to commemorate 250th anniversary of Battle of Bunker Hill​

Massive crowds are expected in Gloucester, Massachusetts, this weekend as the city hosts the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill.

​In 1775, the Battle of Bunker Hill happened in Charlestown, but based on the current landscape there, the City of Gloucester is hosting the event at Fort Stage Park.

Locals have been counting down the hours.

"He is super excited he’s been studying American Revolution at school," said Marissa Curcuru. "When he heard about this he couldn’t wait so there’s the navy boats coming in the morning. We’re gonna go down for that and then come back later in the afternoon for like the main battle."

From the main battle to Main Street stores and restaurants, there's a lot of energy in the city this weekend.

"Everyone needs an economy boost, we all do and this is gonna be the best thing because it's part of our history. It's part of our culture to understand," said a woman at a local bakery.

"We have many descendants today here in Gloucester whose forefathers have fought in that famous battle," Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said on Friday at a kickoff event.

Nearly 1,000 reenactors from around the world will be part of the two-day reenactment, sharing part of the story that many are unaware of.

About the Battle of Bunker Hill

As the U.S. marks the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, it might take a moment — or more — to remember why.

Start with the very name.

“There's something percussive about it: Battle of Bunker Hill,” says prize-winning historian Nathaniel Philbrick, whose “Bunker Hill: A City, A Siege, A Revolution” was published in 2013. “What actually happened probably gets hazy for people outside of the Boston area, but it's part of our collective memory and imagination.”

“Few ‘ordinary’ Americans could tell you that Freeman’s Farm, or Germantown, or Guilford Court House were battles,” says Paul Lockhart, a professor of history at Wright University and author of a Bunker Hill book, “The Whites of Their Eyes," which came out in 2011. "But they can say that Gettysburg, D-Day, and Bunker Hill were battles.”

Bunker Hill, Lockhart adds, “is the great American battle, if there is such a thing.”

Much of the world looks to the Battles of Lexington and Concord, fought in Massachusetts on April 19, 1775, as the start of the American Revolution. But Philbrick, Lockhart and others cite Bunker Hill and June 17 as the real beginning, the first time British and rebel forces faced off in sustained conflict over a specific piece of territory.

Bunker Hill was an early showcase for two long-running themes in American history — improvisation and how an inspired band of militias could hold their own against an army of professionals.

“It was a horrific bloodletting, and provided the British high command with proof that the Americans were going to be a lot more difficult to subdue than had been hoped,” says the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Rick Atkinson, whose second volume of a planned trilogy on the Revolution, “The Fate of the Day,” was published in April.

The battle was born in part out of error; rebels were seeking to hold off a possible British attack by fortifying Bunker Hill, a 110-foot-high (34-meter-high) peak in Charlestown across the Charles River from British-occupied Boston. But for reasons still unclear, they instead armed a smaller and more vulnerable ridge known as Breed's Hill, “within cannon shot of Boston,” Philbrick says. "The British felt they had no choice but to attack and seize the American fort.”

Abigail Adams, wife of future President John Adams, and son John Quincy Adams, also a future president, were among thousands in the Boston area who looked on from rooftops, steeples and trees as the two sides fought with primal rage. A British officer would write home about the “shocking carnage” left behind, a sight “that never will be erased out of my mind 'till the day of my death.”

The rebels were often undisciplined and disorganized and they were running out of gunpowder. The battle ended with them in retreat, but not before the British had lost more than 200 soldiers and sustained more than 1,000 casualties, compared to some 450 colonial casualties and the destruction of hundreds of homes, businesses and other buildings in Charlestown. Bunker Hill would become characteristic of so much of the Revolutionary War: a technical defeat that was a victory because the British needed to win decisively and the rebels needed only not to lose decisively.

“Nobody now entertains a doubt but that we are able to cope with the whole force of Great Britain, if we are but willing to exert ourselves,” Thomas Jefferson wrote to a friend in early July. “As our enemies have found we can reason like men, now let us show them we can fight like men also.”

Information for people visiting Gloucester this weekend

If you plan on visiting Gloucester this weekend, police are asking you to be patient and drive safely as a lot of people will be walking around.

Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who is serving as incident commander for the events, said at a press conference Friday that this weekend will have tremendous weather in the city -- which means tremendous traffic, too.

"We ask you if you are not attending Bunker Hill events, if you are not parking for the Bunker Hill events, to avoid the area of Stage Fort Park and Hough Avenue," Nicastro said.

There will be signage that state which parking lots are full. If they are full, Nicastro says do not waste your time going to those specific lots. Satellite parking will be free on Saturday and Sunday with shuttle service.

"With good weather, brings beach traffic, brings traffic all throughout the city, it also brings boat traffic, the drawbridge will be going up and down throughout the day. We have to practice patience and safety," Nicastro said. "Please be cautious of the additional personnel and pedestrians in the street. Your head should be on a swivel looking for people crossing the street. Safety is our overall priority, and we look forward to a great weekend."

Joe Lucido of Gloucester's Department of Public Works also spoke on the weekend's events, saying, "we sit on a beautiful park here, this is a great opportunity to showcase what Gloucester has to offer."

"We've gone back 250 years, it's amazing," Lucido added of all the work that went into this weekend. "We're looking forward to this weekend. We're looking forward to lots of people."

In addition to a series of Battle of Bunker Hill reenactments, taking place both by land and sea, British and American reenactors will be creating an authentic 18th-century military encampment, where they will sleep in tents and prepare food. There will also be opportunities to explore 18th-century life at a marketplace selling replica items, and several reenactors posing as tradespeople and civilians who will provide insight into daily life in Boston while under siege.

Saturday's list of events in Gloucester

Here's what's happening in Gloucester on Saturday, according to the Battle of Bunker Hill 250 website.

8:15 am - 8:30 am: Cannon Fire at Stage Fort Park

8:30 am - 10:00 am: The Preparation: The Redoubt

8:30 am - 11:30 am: The Navy Approaches

9:30 am - 10:00 am: Meet General Clinton

10:00 am - 11:00 am: The Landing: Half Moon Beach

10:00 am - 4:00 pm: Civilians Under Siege & the Military on the Move

10:30 am - 11:00 am: Asa Pollard Funeral, Frye’s Regiment Arrives: The Redoubt

10:30 am - 11:00 am: Meet Abigail Adams

11:00 am - 11:30 am: Meet Martha Washington

11:30 am - 12:00 pm: Meet Dr. Joseph Warren

12:00 pm - 12:30 pm: Meet General William Howe

12:30 pm - 1:00 pm: Stark Fortifies the Beach

12:30 pm - 1:00 pm: Meet Elizabeth Murray

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm: The Flanking Attack

3:00 pm - 3:30 pm: Meet Historian Don Hagist

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm: The Main Assault

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Camp Closes & Shuttle Service Ends

To those who are planning on visiting Gloucester this weekend, officials ask that you visit the Battle of Bunker Hill 250 website for more information on the schedule of events.