Gloucester Man Charged With Beating Fellow Inmate to Death

A Gloucester man is facing a murder charge for allegedly beating a fellow inmate to death at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.

Michael Robinson, 42, was arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on May 18.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, corrections officers responded to a report of an altercation that occurred in a bathroom at the Massachusetts Treatment Center, the district attorney's office said. Mass.gov describes the treatment center as a medium security facility that houses criminally sentenced male inmates identified as sex offenders and those who have been civilly committed as sexually dangerous persons.

When the officers arrived, they found a male inmate unresponsive and bleeding. The inmate received medical treatment and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester.

Prosecutors said video surveillance obtained from the facility captured the incident, which shows Robinson physically assaulting the victim and then leaving the bathroom.

The investigation is ongoing by state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and the Massachusetts Department of Correction.