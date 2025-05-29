Gloucester hiked beach parking fees for non-residents. Here's why.

As the weather warms and summer plans solidify, beachgoers heading to the popular shores in Gloucester, Massachusetts, including Good Harbor and Wingaersheek, should prepare for some significant changes this season.

Getting a prime spot on the sand will now require both more money and more planning, as the city has implemented higher parking fees and an online-only reservation system for out-of-town visitors.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Forget about showing up to the gate with cash in hand. All non-resident beach parking must now be reserved in advance through the Blinkay app. This means you'll need to book your spot before you even leave home.

Weekend and holiday rates at Good Harbor and Wingaersheek have jumped from $35 to $45. At Stage Fort Park, the fee has increased from $25 to $35 for weekends and holidays. Weekday rates at all locations are $5 less. Reservations are non-refundable.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Unbelievable. I thought it was supposed to be flat $30, like it was growing up," said Noah Schifano, a North Reading resident.

A new digital reservation systems will be available to pay for parking at Gloucester city beaches this summer.

However, city officials defend the new pricing, noting that Gloucester's beach fees are competitive with other popular coastal destinations.

"If you go to the Cape, you're going to spend this kind of money. If you go to Crane Beach, you're going to spend this kind of money," City Councilor Jeff Worthley said.

While Gloucester residents can still access the beaches with a $20 sticker, non-residents must navigate the online reservation system. This shift away from cash payments at the gate has, for some, created initial inconveniences.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Aiden Patel and Tyler Rodriguez, also from North Reading, described their recent experience.

"We went to a parking lot like a quarter mile that way, paid for it and then came back," Patel said.

"It was definitely a bit of an annoyance. It took a few minutes out of our beach day we could have been spent here," Rodriguez said.

Despite these minor hurdles, the online reservation system allows visitors to book their spots up to 10 days in advance and secure access to coveted beaches like Good Harbor, which has been named one of the best in the country.

"If you can't get to the beach, there are so many beautiful things you can do in Gloucester," Worthley said. "Whether you're taking a tour of the harbor, going to our art galleries, our museums, our shops, we have a thriving downtown and we welcome visitors to enjoy that as well."

Worthley, one of the architects behind the online reservation system launched three years ago, highlights the benefits. He said the price hike serves to support the city's budget without increasing taxes for residents.

"It's had a positive impact on traffic, emergency response time, the quality of life for people living in the area," Worthley said.

Gloucester resident Mary Grazen-Browne echoed this sentiment.

"That has made an enormous difference — prepaying and knowing you have a parking space," Grazen-Browne said. "I have to pay a lot of taxes to live here. You can come here and pay a little extra for that!"

City officials also believe the additional $10 won't deter visitors. When asked if the price would keep him from returning, replied definitively: "Absolutely not."

Business owners at Hampton Beach say this Memorial Day weekend is quieter than usual, with statistics showing limited travel from Canada to the U.S.