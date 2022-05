A Gloucester resident was critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Washington Street Wednesday, the city's police chief said.

The crash took place at a Dunkin' restaurant, Chief Ed Conley said. The 70-year-old was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Police didn't immediately share more information on what happened; Conley said state police were headed to the scene to investigate the accident.

— Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) May 18, 2022