Gloucester

Gloucester Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old

Jayden Zagwyn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday

By Marc Fortier

Gloucester Police

Police in Gloucester, Massachusetts, are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Jayden Zagwyn was last seen around 9 p.m. on Friday, and is believed to have left home around that time. She was reported missing by a family member.

She is described as 5'4" tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs., with blonde hair. Her family is unsure of what sort of clothing she was wearing when she left home. She could be wearing the same hat as in the photo released by police.

If anyone sees Jayden or knows where she might be, they are asked to contact the Gloucester Police Department at (978) 283-1212 (Press 0).

This article tagged under:

Gloucester
