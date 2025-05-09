Gloucester police officer charged with possession of child pornography

A police officer in Gloucester, Massachusetts, has been arrested after federal investigators say he received child sexual abuse material.

The office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Friday that 34-year-old Alexander Aiello had been charged with possession of child pornography after the officer and his Gloucester home were searched on April 28.

The Gloucester Police Department announced that day that it had placed an unnamed officer on administrative leave after the Federal Bureau of Investigation "conducted court authorized activity at two private residences — including one owned by a Gloucester police officer."

Foley's office said the investigation into Aiello began when he was "identified as a user with a registered account for a dark website, which provided a platform for users to download, view, advertise and distribute CSAM."

Aiello's cellphone, his laptop and a USB drive found in his nightstand were seized and examined. Authorities said a Tor Browser, used to access dark web services, was running on Aiello's laptop.

"It is further alleged that the application had evidence of downloaded files consistent with recent use," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release. "Additionally, the preliminary examination allegedly located encrypted folders on the USB drive and laptop computer."

"As a law enforcement officer, Mr. Aiello was entrusted with safeguarding the community – and that includes protecting children from exploitation and abuse. Instead, he allegedly participated in one of the most reprehensible forms of exploitation," Foley said in a statement. "This case underscores our unwavering commitment to combating child exploitation in all its forms. Whether the offender is a private citizen or a public official, our mission remains the same: to protect children and pursue justice for victims."

James Crowley, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said the bureau arrested Aiello Friday.

"Those who seek out this despicable material are perpetuating the victimization of innocent children," he said in a statement. "That's why the FBI's Child Exploitation – Human Trafficking Task Force diligently pursues these cases. Protecting kids from this physical and emotional trauma is our priority."

Prosecutors noted that if he is convicted of child pornography possession, Aiello could be sentenced to five to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Aiello is due in federal court in Boston at a later date, Foley's office said. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Gloucester Police Department Friday. Chief Edward Conley noted, without naming Aiello, that the officer had been placed on leave after a search warrant was executed at his home on April 28.

"Every officer swears an oath to serve the public with integrity. We hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we place tremendous importance on maintaining the trust of those we serve," Conley said in a statement. "The allegations being faced by this officer run counter to every value of the Gloucester Police Department. The Gloucester Police Department is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office as noted in their statement today, and will continue to do so."

The U.S. Attorney's Office initially said Aiello is 24 years old, but later said he is actually 34.