Gloucester police officer on leave amid FBI investigation

A police officer in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave due to a federal investigation.

The Gloucester Police Department said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had "conducted court authorized activity at two private residences — including one owned by a Gloucester police officer."

Police did not name the officer or give any details about the FBI case, but said the officer had been placed on administrative leave.

"At this time, there is no information indicating that the investigation is related to any conduct performed while on duty or related to their duties as a Gloucester Police Department employee," the department said in a statement.

The FBI told NBC10 Boston it had no comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.