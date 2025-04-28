Gloucester

Gloucester police officer on leave amid FBI investigation

Police in Gloucester, Massachusetts, say an officer is on administrative leave after after "court authorized activity" by the Federal Bureau of Investigation

NBC10 Boston

A police officer in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave due to a federal investigation.

The Gloucester Police Department said Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had "conducted court authorized activity at two private residences — including one owned by a Gloucester police officer."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police did not name the officer or give any details about the FBI case, but said the officer had been placed on administrative leave.

"At this time, there is no information indicating that the investigation is related to any conduct performed while on duty or related to their duties as a Gloucester Police Department employee," the department said in a statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The FBI told NBC10 Boston it had no comment. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

GloucesterMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us