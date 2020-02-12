Local
Gloucester School Staff Member Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

A worker at a school in Gloucester, Massachusetts, is on leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Richard Safier, superintendent of Gloucester Public Schools, notified parents in the district Tuesday about "an allegation of sexual assault brought forward by a female student regarding one of our staff members."

No details about the allegation were immediately revealed. Safier made no mention of the staff member's name, gender or position.

"The alleged incident is said to have occurred in the past, but was related to a staff member [Monday] morning," he said in the letter to parents.

The staff member has been placed on leave, Safier said, adding that police and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families had been informed.

"I want to express my gratitude to the high school staff and the Gloucester Police Department, who are responding to this matter promptly and professionally to ensure the protection of the health and safety of all of our students," Safier wrote. "At this time, this matter is still under investigation and I have shared all of the information that state and federal laws regarding student and employee privacy permit me to share."

