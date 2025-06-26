Television

‘Go Bryan!' Meet Boston's own ‘Love Island' bombshell

While Bryan Arenales looks for love on the island with no phone, a friend of his is managing his very busy Instagram account.

By Brianna Borghi

A Massachusetts man is making a splash in this season of "Love Island USA."

“I think it’s awesome,” said one "Love Island" fan. “I think it’s putting Boston on the map.”

For fans of the show, seeing someone local on their television screens makes watching the show even more exciting.

Everett native Bryan Arenales, who is 28, just landed in Casa Amor to shake things up. But before leaving for Fiji, he had to visit his trusted barber in Lynn.

“He hit me up last-minute saying, 'I need to take a flight and do this show,'” said Felix Gil, owner of Menor da Barber.

Gil has been cutting Arenales’ hair the same way every week for two years, but he said Arenales wanted something a little more special for the show.

Bryan Arenales, seen at left in a "Love Island USA" headshot and at right with two cast members.
For Gil, seeing Arenales on the screen was surreal.

“I seen the picture first,” Gil said. “But when I seen the video of him walking out, dapping up the guys and he’s happy, and he looked great.”

Gil said he is a little nervous about other guys in the villa messing with Arenales’ hair while he’s gone, but said it’s nothing he can’t fix when the contestant gets back.

While Arenales looks for love on the island with no phone, a friend of his is managing his very busy Instagram account.

“It was literally like overnight he had a million people view his profile,” said Hermann Diehl. “It seems like a lot of people are very happy with him on the show.”

Diehl is already fielding tons of direct messages and collaboration opportunities from businesses. But social media love aside, Arenales is looking for the real thing.

“I think he is serious. You heard him talking to Andreina on the first episode he was there,” Diehl said. “He wants somebody that’s calm and I think if he finds somebody who checks all the boxes, he would be more than happy to settle down with someone and at least give it a shot.”

Love Island USA features a group of singles searching for love in a villa in Fiji. Throughout their stay, islanders couple up, participate in challenges and face temptations as new “bombshells” arrive. 

The new season of "Love Island USA" streams exclusively on Peacock, with new episodes dropping Thursdays through Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

