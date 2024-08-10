Golden Gabby! Mass. native, Harvard grad helps Team USA to women's 4×400-meter win

Massachusetts native and Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas added to her impressive total in Paris Saturday, helping the U.S. women's 4x400 meter relay team win gold in dominating fashion for her third gold of these Olympic Games.

The Netherlands took silver, while Great Britain earned bronze.

Thomas, Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Alexis Holmes ran for Team USA; their time of 3:15.27 just missed a world record.

Thomas ran the third leg of the relay, finishing with a 49.30 split.



Team USA athlete Gabby Thomas took home the gold medal in the 200 meter race at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Thomas, 27, had already won gold in the women’s 200 meter and the women’s 4x100 meter relay. She won a silver and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Thomas grew up in Northampton and went to Harvard — Saturday's gold gave the venerable Cambridge university 13 medals in one Olympics, tying the record set at the first modern Olympics.

