Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
golf pro killed

Golf Pro Apparently Struck, Killed by Falling Tree

Thomas Sullivan, a pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to a golf cart Wednesday afternoon after violent storms moved through the area, Great Barrington police said

Howard Herman/Berkshire Eagle

A golf pro at a Massachusetts country club apparently died when a tree fell on his golf cart as violent thunderstorms with high winds moved through the region, police said.

Thomas Sullivan, the pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to the cart at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Great Barrington police. The cart was covered with trees and branches.

Responding officers tried first aid but Sullivan could not be revived, police said.

Police responded to the country club after getting a call from a neighbor reporting a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road alongside the course, police said.

More on Storm Damage

storm damage 14 hours ago

Cleanup Continues After Strong Wind, Thunderstorms Damage Mass. Communities

storm damage 8 hours ago

PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities

Sullivan, 71, of Sheffield, had spent two decades at Wyantenuck, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

He was inducted into the Northeast New York PGA Hall of Fame in 2018.

A woman who answered the phone at the club said they expected to release a statement later Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Wednesday evening storms knocked out power to a peak of about 240,000 electric customers in the state, according to the state Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

golf pro killedMassachusettsGreat BarringtonThomas SullivanWyantenuck Country Club
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us