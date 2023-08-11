Gong Cha bubble tea shops open in Somerville, Woburn

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Taiwan-based chain of bubble tea shops has opened two more outlets in the Greater Boston area.

According to a source, Gong Cha is now open in the Davis Square section of Somerville, while a Facebook post from the business mentions that another location is now open in Woburn Center as well. The two new outlets of Gong Cha join a number of others in and around Boston, and offer such options as bubble tea, slush, and other tea beverages.

The address for the Somerville location of Gong Cha is 414 Highland Avenue while the address for the Woburn location is 486 Main Street. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.gongchausa.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.





NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



