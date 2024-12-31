‘Gonna shoot you and the dog': Teen charged in West Roxbury home invasion

A teenager has been arrested more than a month after an armed home invasion in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood.

Thousands of dollars' worth of property was stolen from a Weld Street home on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 17, after three intruders threatened a resident and his dog. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said a West Roxbury 15-year-old, whose name was not released, appeared Tuesday in Dorchester Juvenile Court.

He and two other unknown males allegedly broke into the home last month — one of them armed with a handgun and the other two wielding knives.

The person who was inside the home heard them enter and hid in a second-floor bedroom, but they followed him there, prosecutors said. The victim's dog was in a carrier in the living room.

The person with the gun told him, "Give me all your stuff or I'm gonna shoot you and the dog," according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities said the intruders stripped the victim of the $300 Spyder pants he was wearing, also stealing Balenciaga shoes worth $1,000, Lanvin sneakers worth $600, Alexander McQueen sneakers worth $500, Atlanta Dunks sneakers worth $200, Jordan sneakers worth $120 and an iPhone.

The 15-year-old was identified based on witness descriptions and surveillance footage from the area during a lengthy investigation by the Boston Police Department, prosecutors said. Investigators are still looking for the other people involved and did not say whether they had been identified.

The teen was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, scheduled for Jan. 10. Prosecutors asked for his bail in two open cases to be revoked, but said the judge would not rule on the request until the dangerousness hearing.

"I think anyone pondering this scenario can instantly understand the fear this victim must have felt as he endured this harrowing experience," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement, adding he is thankful the victim and his dog were not hurt.