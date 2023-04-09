Good News for Seafood and Bagel Lovers: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 3 and April 9, 2023.

Joia Restaurant & Lounge Opens Within the Harborside Inn in Downtown Boston April 21

A new Italian restaurant is on its way to the heart of Boston a bit later this month.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Row 34 Opens in Cambridge's Kendall Square

A trio of restaurants known for their seafood has opened a fourth location.

Full Story



Portico Brewing Company Soft-Opens in Somerville; Grand Opening to Take Place April 15

A local contract brewer is in the process of debuting its own brewery and taproom in a new development in Somerville.

Full Story



Ciao Amici Opens in the Former Massimo's Ristorante Space in Wakefield

A new Italian restaurant has debuted in the northern suburbs of Boston, taking over the space that had been home to another Italian spot before it closed a few months ago.

Full Story



Wicked Bagel Plans to Open New Shop in the Former Porcini's Space in Watertown

A pair of bagel shops will apparently be joined by a third, taking over the space where an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant had been until closing earlier this year.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!