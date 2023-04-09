Local

Good News for Seafood and Bagel Lovers: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between April 3 and April 9, 2023.

Joia Restaurant & Lounge Opens Within the Harborside Inn in Downtown Boston April 21
A new Italian restaurant is on its way to the heart of Boston a bit later this month.
Row 34 Opens in Cambridge's Kendall Square
A trio of restaurants known for their seafood has opened a fourth location.
Portico Brewing Company Soft-Opens in Somerville; Grand Opening to Take Place April 15
A local contract brewer is in the process of debuting its own brewery and taproom in a new development in Somerville.
Ciao Amici Opens in the Former Massimo's Ristorante Space in Wakefield
A new Italian restaurant has debuted in the northern suburbs of Boston, taking over the space that had been home to another Italian spot before it closed a few months ago.
Wicked Bagel Plans to Open New Shop in the Former Porcini's Space in Watertown
A pair of bagel shops will apparently be joined by a third, taking over the space where an Italian/Mediterranean restaurant had been until closing earlier this year.
