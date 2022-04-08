Local

Good Samaritan Fighting For His Life After Hit-and-Run Crash in New Hampshire

Police said the 59-year-old man stopped to help another driver after a crash on the Everett Turnpike South in Merrimack when another vehicle went off the road onto the grass shoulder and hit him

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC 5 News

A Good Samaritan who stopped to help another driver on the side of the highway in New Hampshire was struck by a hit-and-run driver and is now fighting for his life at a Boston hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said the 59-year-old man stopped to help another driver after a crash on the Everett Turnpike South in Merrimack Friday morning when another vehicle went off the road onto the grass shoulder and hit him. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was first taken to Eliot Hospital in Manchester and then to MGH in Boston with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle may have damage to its front end or a broken passenger side headlight.

This happened around 5:45 a.m. Anyone with information, dash camera footage of the area or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at 603-227-0114 or luan.g.sanches@dos.nh.gov.

