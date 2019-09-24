PICTURES: Good Samaritan Rescues Dog Walker From Brighton Reservoir

6 photos
1/6
Guardia Costera EEUU
2/6
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
3/6
Guardia Costera EEUU
4/6
Guardia Costera EEUU
5/6
Guardia Costera EEUU
6/6
Guardia Costera EEUU

More Photo Galleries

TIMELINE: Here’s When the Storm Will Blanket Your Area With Snow
TIMELINE: Here’s When the Storm Will Blanket Your Area With Snow
Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week
Winter Wonderland in Boston: Top Instagram Photos of the Week
PHOTOS: A Beautiful Snowy Day in Boston
PHOTOS: A Beautiful Snowy Day in Boston
Boston’s Still Beautiful on a Dreary, Rainy Day
Boston’s Still Beautiful on a Dreary, Rainy Day
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us