New Hampshire

GOP Presidential Hopefuls Haley, Christie in NH on Monday

Nikki Haley will speak in Dover, and Chris Christie in Manchester

By Marc Fortier

Two potential Republican presidential hopefuls are in New Hampshire on Monday.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who has already announced she will seek the 2024 GOP nomination, will hold a town hall at Restoration Church in Dover at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who ran unsuccessfully in 2016, is also holding a town hall at Saint Anselm College's New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester at 5 p.m. It's still unclear if he is considering a 2024 presidential bid.

Haley is also scheduled to hold a second town hall at the Derry-Salem Elks in Salem at 6 p.m.

This is her second trip to New Hampshire already since announcing her candidacy. She visited the state in February just days after making her formal announcement.

