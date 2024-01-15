politics

GOP race to take shape during Iowa caucuses Monday

NBC10 Boston political reporter Matt Prichard has been in Iowa all weekend to bring us the very latest Monday night

By Matt Prichard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Iowa caucuses on Monday will give us our first look at how voters feel about the race for the White House.

NBC10 Boston political reporter Matt Prichard has been in Iowa all weekend to bring us the very latest.

It's been an all out sprint to the finish line on Monday, and while these candidates know how to campaign, some things, like the weather, remain out of their control.

GOP presidential candidates were crisscrossing the frozen tundra of Iowa to make one final pitch to voters. Both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are hoping for a strong finish out of the Hawkeye State, but no presidential hopeful has more on the line than Ron DeSantis.

More than 6-in-10 likely Republican caucusgoers — 61% — say that it doesn't matter to their support if former President Donald Trump is convicted of a crime before the general election, according to the latest numbers from the new NBC News/Des Moines Register poll of Iowa.

After months of pouring resources into Iowa, DeSantis finds himself in third place based on recent NBC News polling, while simultaneous facing the prospect of low voter turnout. But that plea may not be necessary.

As for caucus-goers, they're split on how the night will go.

Everyone has to be inside their caucus location by 7 p.m. central time.

NBC10 Boston's Prichard will be inside of those precincts and will give you an up close look at the process, hopefully sharing some results, as well, as the night goes on.

