Gordon Ramsay Burger to Open in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A celebrity chef who opened his very first Boston restaurant earlier this year is bringing another one of his concepts to the city.

According to a press release, Gordon Ramsay is planning to open Gordon Ramsay Burger on North Street, moving into the brand new Canopy by Hilton boutique hotel just off the Greenway by Faneuil Hall and Haymarket Square. The upcoming spot will be a full-service restaurant that offers burgers, fries, house-made sauces, and milkshakes, and the 4,000-square-foot space will include a roof deck on the second level. If all goes as planned, Gordon Ramsay Burger will open later this year.

Ramsay's Kitchen first opened within the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the Back Bay in January, while another concept--Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza--had been proposed for Fort Point, though those plans have fallen through, at least for the time being.

The address for the upcoming Gordon Ramsay Burger is 111 North Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for all of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants is at https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/