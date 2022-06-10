Gorgeous Summer Day Friday, Chance of Showers This Weekend

We have a gorgeous summer day in store Friday! The humidity is long gone and our temperatures warm up quickly with full sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s, and with a westerly gusty wind, even the coast will enjoy the warmth.

Lows Friday night drop to the 50s and 40s under a mostly clear sky and a calming wind.

This weekend is pretty nice to start. Even with a weak and moisture-starved shortwave heading in Saturday, most of us remain dry. A stray shower chance or sprinkle will be possible in the afternoon.

Partly sunny skies otherwise to start the weekend, and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

An upper level system moves towards the northeast for Sunday into Monday, bringing in multiple waves of low pressure. So showers are back in the outlook for Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Another chance for rain moves in Monday, with the timing to be determined. Midweek next week brings us quiet weather and seasonable highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Showers and storms return for the end of the week forecast, and for now they will clear in time for Father’s Day, with highs in the 70s that Sunday.