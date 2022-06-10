Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Gorgeous Summer Day Friday, Chance of Showers This Weekend

Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s on Friday

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a gorgeous summer day in store Friday! The humidity is long gone and our temperatures warm up quickly with full sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s, and with a westerly gusty wind, even the coast will enjoy the warmth. 

Lows Friday night drop to the 50s and 40s under a mostly clear sky and a calming wind. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This weekend is pretty nice to start. Even with a weak and moisture-starved shortwave heading in Saturday, most of us remain dry. A stray shower chance or sprinkle will be possible in the afternoon. 

Partly sunny skies otherwise to start the weekend, and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

An upper level system moves towards the northeast for Sunday into Monday, bringing in multiple waves of low pressure. So showers are back in the outlook for Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

search and rescue 16 mins ago

New Details on Search for Boy in Merrimack River After Mom Dies Trying to Save Him

SALEM 28 mins ago

Heightened Police Presence at Collins School in Salem Following 911 Threat

Another chance for rain moves in Monday, with the timing to be determined. Midweek next week brings us quiet weather and seasonable highs in the 70s to low 80s. 

Showers and storms return for the end of the week forecast, and for now they will clear in time for Father’s Day, with highs in the 70s that Sunday. 

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsBOSTONforecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us