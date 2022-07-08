Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Gorham

Man Wanted on Murder Charge in April Killings in NH Is Arrested in Mass.

Craig Keville was arrested in Arlington, Massachusetts, in the April 27 killings of Holly Banks and Keith Labelle, officials say

By Staff Reports

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

A man was arrested Friday on murder charges in the April killings of a woman and man in New Hampshire, officials said.

Craig Keville, 33, was arrested Friday in Arlington, Massachusetts, a day after an arrest warrant was issued in New Hampshire in the killings of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Keville, who used to live in Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested by a Massachusetts State Police fugitive apprehension team.

Banks and Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said. An autopsy determined they died of homicide by gunshot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This breaking news story will be updated.

More on the Gorham Killings

Gorham Apr 28

Man and Woman Shot to Death in Gorham, NH, Investigators Say

Gorham Apr 27

Police Investigating 2 Suspicious Deaths in Small NH Town

This article tagged under:

GorhamMassachusettsNew HampshiremurderArlington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us