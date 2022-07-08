Man Wanted on Murder Charge in April Killings in NH Is Arrested in Mass.

A man was arrested Friday on murder charges in the April killings of a woman and man in New Hampshire, officials said.

Craig Keville, 33, was arrested Friday in Arlington, Massachusetts, a day after an arrest warrant was issued in New Hampshire in the killings of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, officials said.

Keville, who used to live in Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested by a Massachusetts State Police fugitive apprehension team.

Banks and Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said. An autopsy determined they died of homicide by gunshot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This breaking news story will be updated.