Gourmet cheese shop specializing in charcuterie boards opening North of Boston

A food service business and caterer that is known in part for its cheeses is going to be opening a storefront in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via an article from What Now Boston), Life Love Cheese is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in Wakefield, with the Water Street shop offering weekly sandwich specials and beer, wine, and spirits in addition to cheese and charcuterie. The business, which is headquartered in West Medford and works out of a shared commercial kitchen in Woburn, got its start in 2022 and has pop-ups at farmers markets while also being involved with events in the local area.

