Boston Restaurant Talk

Gourmet cheese shop specializing in charcuterie boards opening North of Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Lisa Romerein

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A food service business and caterer that is known in part for its cheeses is going to be opening a storefront in the northern suburbs of Boston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via an article from What Now Boston), Life Love Cheese is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in Wakefield, with the Water Street shop offering weekly sandwich specials and beer, wine, and spirits in addition to cheese and charcuterie. The business, which is headquartered in West Medford and works out of a shared commercial kitchen in Woburn, got its start in 2022 and has pop-ups at farmers markets while also being involved with events in the local area.

The website for Life Love Cheese can be found at https://www.lifelovecheese.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/lifelovecheese/


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 41 mins ago

Boston issues heat advisory, Worcester opens cooling centers as temps near 90

Revere 43 mins ago

Search suspended for woman reported missing near water in Revere

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us