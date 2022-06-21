Local

Chinatown

Gourmet Dumpling House in Boston's Chinatown Is Closing

By Marc Hurwitz

This file photo shows mini steamed buns with pork and crab meat at Gourmet Dumpling House in Chinatown.
Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images, File

An award-winning Chinese restaurant in downtown Boston is shutting down.

According to a source, Gourmet Dumpling House in the city's Chinatown neighborhood is closing its doors, with a post from the place (within Google) confirming this and saying the following:

Dear Beloved Customers, After 15 years in business, due to the lease term, we are so sorry to inform you Gourmet Dumpling House will be closing its operations July 1, 2022....We will miss you all! Please also visit us at our Cambridge location or follow us on Instagram @dumplinghouse.cambridge for updates on our Cambridge location.

Gourmet Dumpling House has received much in the way of accolades over the years for its dumplings, with Travel and Leisure once picking it as one of the 25 best Chinese restaurants in the United States. (CNNGo also included it among the 50 best Chinese restaurants in the country.)

The address for Gourmet Dumpling House is 52 Beach Street, Boston, MA, 02111.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

This article tagged under:

ChinatownBOSTONchinese foodGourmet Dumpling House
