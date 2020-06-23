Gov. Baker Announces Dates for Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts

Massachusetts' tax-free weekend will take place August 29 to 30, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

This will be the second sales tax holiday held under the new law that was signed by Governor Baker in 2018 establishing the weekend as an annual occurrence.

"The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19," said Governor Charlie Baker.

"This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies."

For more information about this year’s sales tax holiday click here.