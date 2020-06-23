Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Gov. Baker Announces Dates for Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts

"It’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19," Baker said

By Melanie Tymn

Getty Images

Massachusetts' tax-free weekend will take place August 29 to 30, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

This will be the second sales tax holiday held under the new law that was signed by Governor Baker in 2018 establishing the weekend as an annual occurrence.

Massachusetts

coronavirus 4 hours ago

UMass Boston Staying Remote for Fall Semester

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Over 17,000 Protesters Got Coronavirus Tests: Here's What We've Learned

"The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19," said Governor Charlie Baker.

"This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies."

For more information about this year’s sales tax holiday click here.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsGovernor Charlie BakerLt. Gov. Karyn Politosales tax free weekend
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us