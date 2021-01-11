Gov. Baker Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Capitol Police Officers

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff until Wednesday.

The order comes "as a sign of respect for service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Sicknick and Liebengood and all law enforcement," according to a spokesperson for the Governor.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died last Thursday after being attacked as rioters angered over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the U.S. Capitol.

A few days later, Officer Howard Liebengood -- who also responded to the rioting -- died in an off-duty incident. Liebengood's manner of death has not been made public. He was 51.