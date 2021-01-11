Local

Gov. Baker Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The order comes "as a sign of respect for service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Sicknick and Liebengood and all law enforcement"

By Lara Salahi

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff until Wednesday.

The order comes "as a sign of respect for service and sacrifice of U.S. Capitol Police Officers Sicknick and Liebengood and all law enforcement," according to a spokesperson for the Governor.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died last Thursday after being attacked as rioters angered over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the U.S. Capitol.

A few days later, Officer Howard Liebengood -- who also responded to the rioting -- died in an off-duty incident. Liebengood's manner of death has not been made public. He was 51.

