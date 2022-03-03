Gov. Baker Orders Review, Termination of MA Contracts With Russian Companies

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in an executive order on Thursday directed all executive branch agencies to review and terminate contracts with any Russian state-owned companies.

"With this order, we hope to build on the sanctions the federal government has already placed on Russia for their unjustified attack on Ukraine," said Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. "The Commonwealth of Massachusetts condemns the actions of Russia and stands firmly with the free and democratic nation of Ukraine."

Gov. Baker's order also urges independent agencies, public education institutions and other constitutional offices to consider similar policies.

See the full text of the executive order below.

The move comes as governors in other states take similar action. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday barring the Empire State from doing business with Russian entities, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Saturday ordered his state's liquor stores to remove Russian spirits from their shelves. Vt. Gov. Phil Scott has ordered that the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery remove Russian-owned liquor from the shelves of state agent stores and stop buying from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.

Baker is also directing his state's Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Settlement to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees who are fleeing the violence.