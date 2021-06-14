Local

Charlie Baker

Gov. Baker Releases $2.65 Billion Capital Budget Plan

The governor mentioned "housing, climate resiliency, health and human services, and food security" as priorities

Office of Governor Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker released a $2.65 billion capital budget plan Monday that he said would make substantial investments in housing, transportation and education, among others.

Baker said as the state emerges from the pandemic, the capital plan would strengthen and modernize infrastructure throughout the state while expanding opportunities.

"These meaningful investments will encourage economic growth and strengthen existing initiatives around housing, climate resiliency, health and human services, and food security — critical priorities that have proven even more important as a result of the COVID-19 crisis," Baker said.

The plan would also cover the state's share of costs for the redevelopment of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, according to Baker, who said his administration is also applying for federal funds to help pay for the construction.

Lawmakers have released a report after dozens of veterans died from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the 240-bed, state-run facility last year killed 76 veteran residents. Baker last month signed a $400 million spending bill to finance construction of a new home.

The capital spending would also maintain the administration's commitment to addressing and preparing for climate change, Baker said.

