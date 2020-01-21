Local
Gov. Baker Set to Deliver State of the State Address Tuesday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Governor Charlie Baker
necn

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to discuss victories and issues in the Bay State during his annual state of the state on Tuesday evening.

Despite the state's thriving economy, widespread gridlock, public transportation issues and soaring housing costs remain unsolved. The state also faces a nearly $900 million budget gap in the next fiscal year.

Recently, the governor joined Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason in sharing new measures the department will take to ensure troopers face accountability for any wrongdoings.

Baker remains popular in Massachusetts, but his approval rating dropped from 73% to 69% in a recent survey, meaning he is no longer the most popular governor in the U.S.

The state of the state address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. from the Massachusetts State House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

