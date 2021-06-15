Gov. Baker to Announce Initiative to Boost Vaccinations in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker was set to announce a new initiative to boost the vaccination rate in Massachusetts, Tuesday, hours after the state lifted a state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker was set to roll out the initiative during a press conference at 11 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics are reaching new lows as nearly 4 million residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen enough that the Baker administration was able to lift the state of emergency as well as all remaining COVID restrictions.

Nearly 8.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: more than 4.3 million first shots and over 3.7 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as more than 264,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state has closed the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium.

Health officials reported that 3,970,444 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The announcement comes after the state legislature failed to move legislation to Baker's desk that would keeping in place authorization for remote public meetings, eviction protections, and restaurant relief before the state of emergency expired.

A final vote on an extension will not come until, at the earliest, hours after the emergency declaration lifted at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that proposes months-long extensions for a series of measures that would otherwise expire. The House plans to take up its version of the bill, which has not yet been released, on Tuesday, and a spokesperson said this week the House plans to work quickly to get a final bill to the governor.

Meanwhile, Baker released a $2.65 billion capital budget plan Monday that he said would make substantial investments in housing, transportation and education, among others.

Baker said as the state emerges from the pandemic, the capital plan would strengthen and modernize infrastructure throughout the state while expanding opportunities.

"These meaningful investments will encourage economic growth and strengthen existing initiatives around housing, climate resiliency, health and human services, and food security — critical priorities that have proven even more important as a result of the COVID-19 crisis," Baker said.

The plan would also cover the state's share of costs for the redevelopment of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, according to Baker, who said his administration is also applying for federal funds to help pay for the construction.

Lawmakers have released a report after dozens of veterans died from COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the 240-bed, state-run facility last year killed 76 veteran residents. Baker last month signed a $400 million spending bill to finance construction of a new home.

The capital spending would also maintain the administration's commitment to addressing and preparing for climate change, Baker said.