Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
offshore wind

Gov. Baker to Announce Plans for State's First Offshore Wind Site

Baker will be at Brayton Point in Somerset with other high-ranking officials to make the announcement at 11:30 a.m. Thursday

By Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

What has been dubbed the first offshore wind manufacturing site in Massachusetts will replace the old coal power plant in Somerset.

The company, Prysmian, plans to build a new facility at Brayton Point to manufacture transmission cables.

Late last year, the state announced two offshore wind projects – Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind were moving forward to contract negotiations. The two farms would provide 1,600 megawatts of energy.

Offshore wind energy is not without controversy. The Cape Wind project off Nantucket Sound faced fierce opposition from environmentalists and residents for years before it was eventually abandoned.

Gov. Charlie Baker has pushed to move toward renewable energy. He’ll be at Brayton Point with other high-ranking officials to make the announcement at 11:30 this morning.

More local coverage

Curry College 1 hour ago

Reward Offered for Information on Acts of Hate and Vandalism at Curry College

Massachusetts Feb 16

Weymouth High School Senior Killed in Quincy Shooting

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

offshore windMassachusettsCharlie BakerSomersetBrayton Point
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us