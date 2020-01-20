Local
Massachusetts

Gov. Baker to deliver Annual State of the State Address

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Gov. Charlie Baker is preparing to deliver his annual state of the state address at a time of growing challenges for Massachusetts.

Baker is expected to touch on some of those themes during his televised address Tuesday. The red hot economic boom of recent years in the eastern portion of the state has brought with it soaring housing costs and widespread transportation gridlock.

Those problems come as the state faces a nearly $900 million budget gap in the next fiscal year. Despite the challenges, Baker remains popular in his home state.

MassachusettsBOSTONCharlie Baker
