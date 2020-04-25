Gov. Baker to Give Coronavirus Update From Mass. Toy Factory Making Masks

Gov. Charlie Baker is set to give his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday from a toy factory in Western Massachusetts that's pivoted to making thousands of plastic face shields for health care workers.

Baker is scheduled to visit the Hasbro factory in East Longmeadow, near Springfield in Hampden County, at 1 p.m. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article.

Hampden County has the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the state, 63 per 100,000 residents, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Overall the state's death toll stands at 2,556.

On Friday, Baker emphasized that Massachusetts remains in the coronavirus surge and that it's expected to continue for some time: "We need to recognize that this insidious and awful virus is still making people in the state of Massachusetts very sick."

While Baker usually gives his coronavirus from the Massachusetts State House on weekdays, on weekends he's been heading into the field to tour key sites in the coronavirus fight.

Last Saturday, joined by the U.S. Army's top general, he toured the Boston Hope field hospital in the city's convention center. The week before, he visited a Somerville facility that cleans medical-grade masks, dramatically extending their useful lives.

