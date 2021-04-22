Gov. Baker to Give COVID-19 Vaccination Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour a vaccination site in western Massachusetts and provide an update on COVID-19 in the state on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to tour the Berkshire Regional Collaborative Vaccination Site in Pittsfield and offer remarks around 1 p.m. He is also scheduled to visit MGM Springfield earlier in the day and attend an Earth Day celebration in Framingham later Thursday afternoon.

Elected officials and health experts have been racing to get shots in arms while more infectious variants of COVID-19 spread. Through Wednesday, Massachusetts has fully vaccinated about 2.13 million people, more than 38% of the state's adult population.

More than 203,000 of those have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the state ordered providers to stop administering on April 13 to comply with a federally recommended pause.

Nearly 100,000 vaccine doses were reported to the state Tuesday as administered, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday. The agency said 5,303,005 total COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Massachusetts as of the end of Tuesday, an increase of 93,385 doses from the previous day's report. The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 climbed to 2,136,135, up by about 40,000 people.

Registration for the coronavirus vaccine opened up to anyone 16 or older in Massachusetts Monday.

State health officials also confirmed 1,370 new cases from 77,068 tests in their daily report Wednesday, dragging the seven-day average positive test rate up slightly from 2.11% to 2.14%.

Compared to a day earlier, Wednesday's report counted fewer patients in Massachusetts hospitals with COVID-19. The Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 686 people are hospitalized for the highly infectious virus, a drop of 22 from Tuesday's report.

The estimate of active COVID-19 cases also dropped day-over-day, from 33,060 on Tuesday to 32,134 on Wednesday.