Gov. Baker to Give Update on Tropical Storm Henri Preparations in Mass.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House

By Staff and wire reports

Office of Governor Baker

Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a press conference Friday to provide an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to hit Massachusetts this weekend.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House, and will be joined by public safety and transportation officials.

Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for Tropical Storm Henri ahead of its projected track toward the southern New England coast.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

Barnstable County officials are warning residents to take precautions and secure their boats as a hurricane watch takes effect on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Sagamore Beach.

Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.

Henri was heading west early Friday but forecasters expect it to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

