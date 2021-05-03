Gov. Baker to Give Update on Vaccination Efforts in Mass.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday is expected to unveil what his administration is calling the "next phase" of vaccination clinics in Massachusetts, as the state progresses toward his goal of fully vaccinating four million residents.

In a press conference slated for 10 a.m., Baker is expected to discuss updates to the vaccination plan, which "will pivot to reach people through smaller scale operations focusing on particular communities or populations," according to Baker's office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to health officials, over six million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, with 2.5 million people fully vaccinated.

The scheduled remarks come as the state continues to loosen COVID restrictions as case counts trend downward,including the outdoor mask mandate, which was lifted Friday.

Baker said Thursday Massachusetts could fully reopen sooner than his proposed date of Aug. 1 if residents continue to get vaccinated against coronavirus at the current rate. Additionally, people can now take off their masks outdoors in Massachusetts, provided they can maintain social distance.

The Massachusetts governor said Baker said reopening can move faster if residents keep getting vaccinated at this pace.

All business restrictions and industries are slated to reopen on Aug. 1 under a series of measures announced earlier this week aimed at reopening the state's economy. But Baker said he would move faster if residents keep getting vaccinated at this pace.

"If the people of Massachusetts continue to be as aggressive and as enthusiastic about getting vaccinated as they've been, we may have the ability to do that sooner," Baker said Thursday.

Massachusetts is currently one of the only states in which two-thirds of the adult population has had at least one dose, Baker said Friday.

"We do have some good news in Massachusetts on vaccinations," Baker said. "We're number one in the country in the percentage of our population that's been first dosed and fully dosed among all states that have more than five million people."

The likelihood of getting a second dose in Massachusetts is "unbelievably high," Baker added. North of 99% of residents who get a first dose get a second dose, Baker said.

The state has "finally" gotten to the point where vaccination appointments are more readily available, according to Baker, with more than 800 sites across Massachusetts.

Baker encouraged all residents to get vaccinated after he got his second dose on Wednesday. He cited "overwhelming evidence," that vaccines work.

"Twenty-four hours after I got it, I ached all over. I had chills. I didn't have a temperature and it was all in all a pretty crummy day. And by the end of the day, I felt better. And two weeks from now I will be part of the fully vaccinated part of the Commonwealth and I urge everybody in Massachusetts to go get vaccinated," he said.

"That is the best, fastest and best thing you can do for yourself, do for your family, do for your community. Go get vaccinated," Baker said.