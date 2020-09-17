Gov. Baker to Highlight Importance of Flu Vaccinations, COVID-19 Testing

Gov. Charlie Baker was expected to hold a press conference Thursday to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations and COVID-19 tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker was expected to give remarks at 11 a.m. at a CVS Pharmacy in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

Massachusetts on Wednesday reported 295 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 20 deaths. There have now been 9,036 confirmed deaths and 123,720 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Health experts have warned that the United States could see a second wave of coronavirus cases in the fall, and that combined with a bad flu season, it could put hospitals in a situation similar to the spring, where they have more patients than available beds.

The press conference comes as the administration monitors coronavirus cases at local schools and universities.

Baker said this week he was reviewing the protocols for coronavirus testing and tracing on college campuses across Massachusetts and planned to "re-engage" with the schools following a recent outbreak at Boston College.

The mayor said he will meet with college leaders on Wednesday to discuss their plans.

"We spent a lot of time working with the Broad Institute and the [COVID-19] Command Center and colleges and universities to put together a very robust platform for contact tracing," he said Tuesday. "And we are currently reviewing all of the protocols associated with testing, tracing, isolation and quarantining and notification and plan to re-engage with the colleges generally on this."

Boston College has now reported 115 positive cases since it reopened a few weeks ago. A BC spokesman told the Boston Globe that many of the cases reported among student athletes are related to an off-campus gathering where students watched a basketball game without masks or proper social distancing.

"I will say the testing element of this has been pretty robust. It's proven to be pretty effective," Baker said. With regular testing going on at most schools, he said the test rate has been "relatively low."

The Dover-Sherborn Regional School District shifted to a remote start to the school year after more than 100 students attended a house party over the weekend.

He said the BC situation has been complicated by the fact that its campus crosses over into three different communities. "But clearly we need to make sure we stay on top of this."

Baker also addressed recent outbreaks among high schoolers, which led the Dover-Sherborn and Lincoln-Sudbury school districts to switch to remote learning after students attended parties without taking proper coronavirus-prevention measures.

"There's a certain amount of vigilance and repetition that is required to make our efforts to deal with COVID-19 successful," he said of the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing and good hygiene. "While they may seem annoying at times and pedantic, they're effective."

In a touching speech, Gov. Charlie Baker honors the memory of Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants, who died suddenly on Monday.