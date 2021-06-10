Gov. Baker to Make Announcement About Post-Pandemic Jobs Program

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon to make an announcement about helping residents get back to work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:15 p.m. at Roxbury Community College on the Rapid Reemployment Program, which his administration says will support the placement and training of residents who have experienced an employment interruption as a result of the pandemic.

He will be joined by Education Secretary James Peyser, Roxbury Community College President Valerie Robinson and Commonwealth Corporation President Christine Abrams.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by 116 Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by five. The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,559 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 662,400.

More than 8.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes nearly 4.3 million first doses and more than 3.6 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 260,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Nearly 3.9 million people have been fully immunized, still short of Baker's goal of 4.1 million people in the state fully vaccinated.

Another side effect of COVID-19, the School District of Philadelphia will see an uptick in students enrolling in summer school this year. Nearly 15,000 students have already signed up to make up for lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is an increase from the 9,300 students that signed up last year.

Earlier this week the Baker administration announced that about $3.2 million in grants and contracts have been awarded to community-based organizations to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the 20 Massachusetts cities and towns hardest hit by the pandemic.

Seven new community-based organizations, community health centers, and behavioral health centers will receive $2.2 million to support vaccine navigation services and customized vaccine administration.

The organizations will help link individuals to vaccination services in the community, and directly administer vaccinations to groups that have not been reached by other outreach efforts.

Those groups include populations that may benefit from one-on-one vaccination support, such as substance use disorder treatment facilities, places of worship, homeless encampments, food pantries and congregate meal locations, LGBTQ community programs, shelters and day programs, and immigrant assistance centers.

An additional $1 million is being awarded to 23 organizations to support efforts to expand vaccine education and awareness that address the specific needs of the indigenous, Black, Latinx, Asian, and other communities of color within the 20 prioritized communities.